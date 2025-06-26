Children at Blackawton Primary School, recently took part in a hands-on clay workshop led by local ceramicist Alison Hannah, founder of The Clay Yard in Totnes.
She teaches and pots from the river-side studio making thrown stoneware collections.
The creative session formed part of the school’s 11 by 11 enrichment programme, which gives pupils the opportunity to experience 11 cultural, character-building, and creative activities by the age of 11.
During the full-day workshop, Alison guided pupils through a range of clay techniques, from shaping and sculpting to adding intricate detail.
Pupils made everything from functional whistles and expressive animal figures to imaginative ornaments and abstract works.
“It was amazing to learn something new, I’ve never used a clay wheel!” said one Year 5 pupil.
The finished creations are now off to be kiln-fired, and anticipation is building as pupils wait to see their final, glazed pieces.
At Education South West, they believe that every child’s character matters just as much as their academic success. That’s why they’ve introduced the 11 by 11 programme, a commitment to ensuring every student has access to 11 enriching experiences by age 11 in primary, and again by the end of Year 11 in secondary.
These experiences, from trips and performances to leadership roles and work experience, are designed to build key character strengths like confidence, resilience, compassion and critical thinking. Through classroom learning, extracurricular activities and real-world opportunities, they help students grow not only in knowledge, but also in the values and virtues they need to thrive in life.
Liam Fielding, headteacher at Blackawton Primary School, said:
“These kinds of experiences are so important, they build confidence, creativity, and skills that stay with children for life. We’re really grateful to Alison for inspiring our pupils and helping bring the 11 by 11 vision to life.”
