Harberton Cricket Club has stepped up to the crease to support Harbertonford Primary School, part of the Link Academy Trust, by generously donating a children’s cricket kit bag, helping pupils continue to enjoy the sport following a series of successful sessions with Devon Cricket.
The donation has been warmly welcomed and will have a valuable impact on pupils' sporting experiences.
Harberton Cricket Club, based in the heart of South Devon, is a friendly village club that plays matches against other local villages and touring teams. They also have a thriving youth cricket set up with growing numbers and a league team. Their inclusive approach welcomes players of all abilities, making the sport enjoyable and accessible to all.
The club also runs a community lottery to help raise funds to continue its work in the area. Supporters can find out more about the club and join the lottery via: https://draw.ourclublotto.co.uk/harbertoncc/
At Harbertonford Primary School the PE curriculum is designed to engage pupils in regular activity while developing physical, social, and cognitive skills through a wide variety of sports and experiences. Cricket, in particular, plays a valuable role in teaching key life skills such as strategy, sportsmanship, and collaboration.
Mr Jack Pemberton, Headteacher at Harbertonford Primary School said:
“We’re incredibly grateful to Harberton Cricket Club for this thoughtful and generous donation. It’s been fantastic to see the enthusiasm for cricket grow among our pupils this term, and having support from local organisations like Harberton CC makes all the difference. Their values of fun, inclusion and community really align with ours.”
Tom Dixon from Harberton Cricket Club said:
“We’re really pleased to be able to support Harbertonford Primary School with this donation. As a club, we’re all about encouraging a love for the game and making cricket accessible to everyone, especially the next generation. It’s brilliant to see the pupils getting stuck into the sport, and we hope this kit helps them enjoy many more games to come.”
