Local housebuilders named as a headline sponsor for the Port of Dartmouth Royal Regatta

Ian Baker, MD of Baker Estates, with Cllr Hilary Bastone and rowers from Dartmouth rowing club, holding the Baker Estates Trophy ( Contributed )

Baker Estates is to be a headline sponsor at this summer’s Port of Dartmouth Royal Regatta, for the third year running.

A Regatta spokesperson said: “Baker Estates has once again contributed to our Royal Regatta as a major sponsor. Its contribution will be an enormous factor as we need to raise £150,000 to stage our event.

“Not only has the company given generous financial support but have helped in many other ways such as promotion and publicity, but also have a team competing in the rowing events! We are extremely grateful for the continued support of Baker Estates.”

The Port of Dartmouth Royal Regatta is funded entirely on donations and sponsorship through local businesses.

The event hopes to be able to welcome many competitors across the traditional regatta sports such as rowing and sailing. The Regatta team are working closely with Dartmouth Town Council to put on a safe, successful, and sustainable 177th Port of Dartmouth Royal Regatta.

Ian Baker, Managing Director of Baker Estates, added: “As a local housebuilder, we are delighted to once again sponsor this historic event which is such a special date for so many people in Dartmouth. As a team, we are very much looking forward to taking part in this year’s Whaler Race as well as having the opportunity to talk to locals and Dartmouth’s visitors about our exceptional new homes at Little Cotton Farm.”

Baker Estates will be showcasing its development, Little Cotton Farm, at a stall on the boat float during the Regatta.

Ian added: “We’re looking forward to hosting a range of family activities including a children’s colouring competition to design their dream home for a chance to win a family trip to Dartmouth’s theme park Woodlands. Make sure to keep a lookout for the giant Baker Estates deck chair located on the corner of the boat float.”