Could you spare a couple of hours once a fortnight or every week to help keep the historic Guildhall open to the public?
Totnes Town Council is now looking for volunteers to join the existing team of helpers to make sure this special building and its contents can be enjoyed by thousands more local people and visitors this year.
Anyone interested in finding out more is invited to a “Welcome 2024” event with the Mayor and the existing team of volunteers at 11.30am on Friday, March 15, at The Guildhall.
Cllr Emily Price, Mayor of Totnes, said: “The Guildhall is a real gem, showcasing the history of our town.
“We could not open this building to the public without the help of our brilliant volunteers so we are truly grateful to them all.
“Our volunteers welcome visitors, answering questions and bringing the Guildhall to life.
“We have plenty of information available for you to use, so there’s no need to be a history buff already!
“You don’t need to worry about handling money – the Guildhall is free to visit, although donations are very welcome!
“You don’t need to commit to helping every week if you don’t want to – any time you can spare is hugely appreciated.
“Our volunteers make such a difference, enabling the Guildhall to open – but we’re also happy to hear that they really enjoy helping out too. Volunteers have explained how it helps to keep them active and how much they enjoy meeting new people – both their fellow volunteers and visitors to the Guildhall.
“So, it really is a win-win situation.”
The Guildhall dates back over 1,000 years.
Inside there’s the old town gaol and magistrates’ court as well as the Council Chamber where Oliver Cromwell is said to have sat to plan the closing stage of the Civil War in 1646.
Contact Becky on 01803 862147, email: [email protected] or come along to our welcome event, speak to the other volunteers and find out more.
Located behind St Mary’s Church, the hope is for the Guildhall to open to the public from April 2 until the end of October, Monday to Friday, 11am to 3pm.