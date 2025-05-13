One of Totnes’s Fore Street stores has celebrated its six-year anniversary with an eye-catching refurbishment.
The Specsavers store’s milestone makeover has involved a renovation that includes the very latest technology for its diagnostic room.
The £60,000 upgrade also gives the store improved lighting using energy-saving LEDs, new up-to-date displays to illuminate the glasses frames, refurbished testing rooms, an enhanced audiology room and an upgraded waiting area.
Winnie Maina, Specsavers Totnes joint store director, says: ‘We’re delighted by the changes we’ve made. It shows our confidence and commitment to the town and its people.
‘Our aim is to make everyone here feel valued, whether they’re customers or colleagues, and I believe that this investment helps us do that.
‘The Totnes community are at the forefront of everything we do, and we’re very proud to have been serving local people for six years, bringing them the latest technology and personal care.’
Karen Stone, the Totnes store’s other director, adds: ‘We’re really excited about the changes we’ve made here at the store.
‘They will definitely make a positive difference to our customers’ experience, demonstrating our desire to bring the best possible service for the people of Totnes.
‘As a locally owned and run store, we have always aimed to be a key part of this town’s forward-looking community, and these changes show our confidence in its future.’
Specsavers Totnes is open seven days a week, offering eye health services and hearing services.
Kim Waryck, the store’s audiology director, says: ‘We hope it will make the customer experience more integrated, bringing real benefits to everyone who comes through our door.
‘By combining the latest eye care, hearing care and retail technology, our highly professional and ultra-modern service will enable us to further reduce waiting times, which will help so many people in Totnes.’