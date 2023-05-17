Totnes MP Anthony Mangnall has tied the knot with Harriet Cherry at Weston Church, Hertfordshire on Friday May 12.
Dr Langley is the vicar of four churches known as the United Benefice of Dartmouth and Dittisham.
Anthony is the youngest son of Col Nicholas Mangnall, OBE, and Carola Mangnall, and Harriet is the only daughter of Mr and Mrs Paul Cherry.
Harriet is the Agriculture Relationship Manager at Wildfarmed and Director of the Groundswell Festival.
Anthony has been the Conservative MP for Totnes since 2019 before which he was a shipping broker.