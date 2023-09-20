COPIES of your Kingsbridge and Salcombe Gazette were handed out to members of the public, completely free of charge, in Morrisons.
Three hundred copies of the paper were given out to shoppers, encouraging residents to express interest in local news and strengthening community ties.
Jonathan, who was in charge of distributing the copies to shoppers on Monday, remarked on how well the papers had been received.
This initiative hopes to increase readership of local news and showcases the value of the written word in a time of diminishing attention spans and ‘clickbait’ news on social media.
This is an important move as it was reported that local daily newspaper sales in the UK fell by an average of 19% year-on-year in the second half of 2022, according to the latest figures from the Audit Bureau of Circulations.