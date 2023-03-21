The extraordinary achievements of the Yealm Estuary to Moor community project, revealed at the Rivers Assembly, inspired concerted action from the 150 South Hams delegates – to restore the health of our rivers and rebuild natural habitats for our dwindling wildlife. The urgency of the situation was a unanimous proclamation from the myriad organisations and groups exhibiting at the event.
Organised by Sustainable South Hams CIC, the Rivers Assembly was a clarion call to would-be River Champions for each of our rivers (Dart, Erme, Yealm, Avon and the Kingsbridge & Salcombe Estuary) to step forward and lead their river communities in the joined up thinking and action needed to protect our rivers from further damaging pollution with the guidance of the Westcountry Rivers Trust, Devon Wildlife Trust and Plymouth and Exeter Universities. The Yealm Estuary to Moor group pledged to provide emerging catchment area groups with guidance on finance, administration and engagement strategies. The overall message was that we do not need to re-invent the wheel and can take action now with the support already available.
The plethora of groups working on river-related projects in South Hams was hitherto not widely appreciated until it was dramatically displayed at the Assembly as delegates pinned their project labels to a large map of the parishes and river catchment areas. The map was developed by Zoe Latham of Plymouth University and will be on tour after the Assembly for follow up meetings. The passionate message from all the organisations represented was that they wanted to share their knowledge and engagement tools to fast track and support emerging groups.
The most important outcome of the Assembly would be to recruit more volunteer citizen scientists to provide intensive observations on the health of our rivers. This would enable Westcountry Rivers Trust to provide the Environment Agency with key observations that could focus their dwindling resources where they are more likely to identify pollution sources and events that might lead to enforcement action being taken. This information would also allow community groups and their expert support organisations to deploy nature-based solutions and behaviour change campaigns locally to help mitigate the impact of pollution and reduce it at source. The main sentiment of the Assembly was collaboration and support – not confrontation. However, there was considerable interest in the concept of Shadow Regulation and the possibility of pursuing Test Case scenarios if necessary.
Responding to the call for River Champions – two new vanguard groups of delegates, with links to parishes all along the River Avon and the River Erme, spontaneously came together at the Assembly to form the River Avon Champions group and the Erme River Champions group. For further information about how to join these River Champion groups contact [email protected] (River Avon) and [email protected] (River Erme). To keep informed of river-related events and projects contact [email protected]