Lukesland Gardens and Tea Rooms have reopened on Sundays and Wednesdays between 11am to 5pm until November 16 for people to enjoy the autumn colour.
Offering 24 acres of flowering shrubs, wild flowers and rare trees with pinetum in Dartmoor National Park.
There are several Champion Trees and many notable trees in the National Tree Register, including a magnificent Magnolia campbellii, with the biggest spread in the country.
Only an archway remains of the former Tudor house.
The present house was built in 1862 in the Victorian Gothic style, and forms the centrepiece of these dramatic gardens.
The gardens have a history dating back to the medieval tin stream workers and are currently owned by the Howell family, who have been in possession since the 1930s.
Group tours with the owners can be arranged in advance.
A gazebo was completed in the 150th anniversary year, with lovely views across the valley to the house.
A recent extension to Lukesland’s popular tea room allows more comfortable seating.
With a trail and ‘Sound & Story Garden’ for children, and dogs welcome on a lead, Lukesland is full of surprises and delights for people of all ages and tastes.
Set in the picturesque valley of the Addicombe Brook, Lukesland is well-loved for its wonderful range of spring and autumn flowering shrubs and specimen trees, some dating from Victorian times.
On Sundays and Wednesdays from 11am to 5pm, through to the final autumn opening on Sunday November 16, an exhibition of art by the Lukesland Friday Afternoon Art Group will be on display, and for sale, in the tea room servery.
Finally there is the Clock House for self-catering.
Only the gardens and tea room are open at this time of year.
