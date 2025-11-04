Staff at the Newton Ferrers branch of Luscombe Maye have been backing the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.
A spokesperson for Luscombe Maye said “We are very keen to support the Yealm Branch of the RBL and on Saturday October 25 we saw the launch of Poppy Appeal Fortnight.
“Local ladies, Lelsley Challacombe and Valerie Lunn set up their stall in front of our office on Newton Hill, selling poppies and various other items to raise funds for the RBL.
“The funds raised will go to provide lifelong support to serving and ex-serving personnel and their families, with rehabilitation, finances, employment, housing and other vital services.
A very worthwhile cause which we are delighted to support, not only here in Newton Ferrers but throughout all our offices.”
