The focus of the conference will be on the environment, Natural Capital and the crucial programmes available to help businesses reach their Net Zero ambitions, such as the Natural Capital Fund; the Smart Biosphere and the Natural Capital Marketplace (NCM). Attendees will also hear about the Natural Capital opportunities available locally in Devon, and the significance of the UNESCO Biosphere area, in which the event at Petroc is located. The North Devon Biosphere is one of 700+ Biospheres across the globe that cover 5% of the earth’s surface and is recognised as a world-leading enterprise for its work on Natural Capital, recently gaining international recognition for its environmental programmes.