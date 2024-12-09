The much-anticipated Christmas Tree Festival will return to St Peter’s and All Saints Church, Malborough, running from Friday, December 13, to Thursday, December 19. This festive event will feature 36 beautifully decorated trees, showcasing the creativity of local schools, community groups, organisations, and families. Themes range from traditional to topical, adding a unique touch to this annual celebration.
The festival will be open daily from 10 am to 5 pm, with variations on Sunday, December 15 (12 noon to 5 pm) and Wednesday, December 18 (11 am to 5 pm). Visitors can enjoy live performances from a variety of musicians, including organists, pianists, hand-bell ringers, and a ukulele band.
A full schedule of performances is available on the Seaside Parish website and Facebook page.
Throughout the week, attendees can indulge in refreshments and make use of the children’s activity area. A raffle with exciting prizes such as Christmas hampers, a three-course dinner for two, book tokens, and supermarket vouchers will also run during the festival.
Admission is free, but donations are welcomed to support the upkeep of the Seaside Parish churches, which include Salcombe, Malborough, Galmpton, and Hope Cove. Organisers expressed gratitude to all participants and sponsors, including Salcombe Meat Company, Tesco, Morrisons, and local breweries, for their generous contributions.