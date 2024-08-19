A man has been charged with offences including attempted robbery and threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place
Armed police were called around 12.20pm, on Friday August 16, after a man ran off after an incident at the Lidl supermarket in Woolwell.
A short time later, 24 year old Logan Hendry of Fort Austin Avenue was arrested.
It was reported at the time a suspect entered the store and held a knife to a customer demanding money before fleeing empty handed.
Hendry is charged with additional offences including wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, theft of a motor vehicle and a number of driving offences.
He appeared before Plymouth Magistrates Court on Monday August 19 where he was remanded in custody to appear before Plymouth Crown Court on Monday September 23.
A second man in his 40s from Plymouth was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, possession of a bladed article and assisting an offender.
He has been bailed pending further enquiries.
If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, you can contact police vial the website: https://tinyurl.com/444m7z4k , calling 101 quoting 374 of 16/8/24.
If you have been affected by crime, you can visit victimcare-dc.org to access support services and information on your rights and how to navigate the criminal justice system.
You can also call Victim Support on 08 08 16 89 111 or Devon and Cornwall Police’s Victim Care Unit on 01392 475900.