A 51-year-old man has been charged in connection with a serious assault on a girl that happened in Plymouth in October.
Kenyatta Cambran, of no fixed abode, Plymouth, was arrested on Tuesday, December 5 and subsequently charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.
He appeared before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (December 6) and pleaded not guilty.
Cambran was released on court bail and is due to stand trial at Plymouth Crown Court on March 15.
The attack happened on North Hill, Plymouth, on October 11, between 3.30pm and 3.50pm.
A girl sustained a serious wrist injury which required hospital treatment.