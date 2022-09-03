Marchand Petit partners with Moor Trees to launch sustainability initiative
Marchand Petit has joined forces with Dartington-based charity Moor Trees to launch its new ‘Trees for Completion’ initiative. Launching 1 September 2022, the scheme will see a tree planted for every property sale completed by the South Hams estate agent.
As part of a wider sustainability focus for the company, Marchand Petit will work with Moor Trees to restore native woodland in South Devon and on Dartmoor. The partnership will see hundreds of native species trees planted each year.
Speaking about the new initiative, Marchand Petit’s marketing manager Rebecca Martin said:
“Trees for Completion marks the next step in our renewed focus on becoming a more sustainable business and one which protects the beautiful region we’re so lucky to not only sell, but to call home too. We have already made the move from traditional sales boards to carbon neutral eco boards, shunned the more traditional plastic merchandise like keyrings and pens, and opted for recycled and recyclable paper for our print magazine, At Home. Trees for Completion is another step in the right direction towards doing our bit to take care of both the local region and the planet more generally.”
“Our intention from the outset was to partner with a local charity and Moor Trees have an ethos that aligns perfectly; the work they are doing to not only restore native woodland but also educate on its importance is admirable. We’re really proud to partner with them.”
Moor Trees collect tens of thousands of local tree seeds each year, nurturing them in community tree nurseries in Dartington and South Brent, before planting them as new woodland. Since founded in 2001, the charity has planted more than 100,000 trees on Dartmoor and in South Devon.
