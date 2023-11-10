Dawn Vincent, Director of Fundraising and Communication, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to extend our support to Angela as she competes in this year's competition. She has been a wonderfully supportive patron for The Mare and Foal Sanctuary since 2019 and we wish her all the best. It’s great to showcase the excellent training and care given to our equines in this special film too. Geromino was already receiving clicker training to help boost his confidence as he’s visually impaired and his dance routine that features in the film shows how positive reinforcement can help an equine gain confidence by learning new activities!”