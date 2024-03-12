The Totnes Bike Hub, a Community of Interest Company, is hoping to set up an after-school club at King Edward VI Community College.
The group was founded in September 2021 as a bike repair workshop by Lizzie Woodall, Shaun East and Rob Hill and is located in the Pulse building in the courtyard of the Mansion next to Totnes Library.
They have a fully equipped workship.
They usually have around 20 “pre-loved” bikes for sale for people of all ages and also offer full servicing of bikes or a tune up.
The Totnes Bike Hub was started with the help of a small assistance grant from Totnes Town Council.
They organise a number iof bike-related events throughout the year.
Co-Director Lizzie explains: “People donate bikes and we have recruited some volunteers to fix them.
“Most of them are of retired age and we wanted to also get younger people involved.
“By way of an experiment last winter we ran a couple of two-hour sessions with seven young people from Years 7 to 9.
“Our older volunteers helped them fix up the bikes which was a great intergenerational project.
“We took the school pool bikes which had been somewhat neglected and fitted new chains, brake pads, cables etc.
“Some of the children were especially please that they missed double maths!”
The college’s engagement officer, Dawn Shaw, said: “We are very thankful for the opportunity that the bike hub gave some of our students.
“It was such a warming experience witnessing some of our young people come out of their shells, being hands-on and showing respect for the volunteers they were working with whilst developing new skills.
“They even managed to inspire a few to get their bikes back out of the shed and give them a go.”
Lizzie added: “We are now looking for funding and have applied for a couple of grants, one from a national and one from a local organisation.
“We would ideally like to get the after school club underway as soon as possible.
“It would probably start at 3.30pm and last for an hour or an hour and a half which is plenty as attention can then start to wander.”
If you would like to find out more or offer financial support to the project you can e-mail: [email protected]