Sarah-Jane Trevor, Marie Curie Volunteer Co-Ordinator for Devon, said: “Our volunteers tell us how much satisfaction they get from giving even a small amount of time but helping make a huge difference in their local community. For every volunteering role we offer full training and support and I’d urge anyone interested in hearing more to get in touch. With the continued support from the people of Devon we can help more people have the best possible end of life, wherever they are and whatever their illness.”