Mee Kuen Chong murder trial begins at the Old Bailey
By Richard Harding | Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter |
@laughingradiodj[email protected]
Wednesday 12th October 2022 11:03 am
Mee Kuen Chong ()
The trial of a woman accused of murdering and decapitating her neighbour has begun.
Jemma Mitchell, 38, from Brondesbury Park in north west London, denied murdering Mee Kuen Chong in a hearing earlier this month.
Her trial began at the Old Bailey, in London, this week.
Ms Chong, 67, was reported missing from her home in Wembley by her family on June 11 last year.
Her body was later found in an area of woodland near Bennett Road in Salcombe more than two weeks later, on June 27.
The trial continues.
