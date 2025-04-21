DEVON’S premier agricultural show set to get underway next month has announced its charity of the year for 2025.
The Devon County Agricultural Association, organisers of the Devon County Show, have named mental health charity, Pete’s Dragons, as its ‘Charity of the Year’ for 2025.
Each year, the Devon County Show chooses a charity to benefit from its fundraising efforts; 2024 saw Bowel Cancer West as the chosen charity.
Pete’s Dragons was founded a decade ago by Alison Jordan following the suicide of her younger brother Pete.
It is dedicated to providing timely, appropriate, and professional support to those affected by suicide.
The charity has grown significantly since its humble beginnings and now boasts a team of fully trained suicide bereavement specialists across Devon.
Mental health challenges are particularly prevalent among farmers, a community well-known for facing unique pressures.
According to the Office of National Statistics, more lives are lost to suicide than to fatal farm accidents each year.
In 2021, 36 suicides were recorded among those working in farming and agriculture in England and Wales, compared to 22 fatalities from farm accidents during 2021/22.
Lisa Moore, Devon County Show Manager, expressed her support for the farming community.
‘Mounting financial pressures, isolation, and societal expectations make the agricultural sector even more vulnerable’ Lisa said.
‘The Devon County Show is the first major agricultural event of the year, and we are dedicated to fostering a welcoming, social environment after a long, hard winter.
‘Pete’s Dragons is a perfect match for our community, and we’re thrilled to have them on board’ Lisa added.
As Charity of the Year, Pete’s Dragons has exciting plans for the Devon County Show, which takes place from 15th to 17th May.
Their stand will feature a pop-up boutique, showcasing a mobile version of their stylish Exmouth retail space
Visitors can participate in a fundraising raffle, with an electric bike as the top prize.