Sports facilities in Ivybridge are set for a million-pound boost as housing developers around the town pay their dues.
The windfall will benefit football, cricket, rugby, bowls, tennis and skating, with facilities including floodlights, better changing rooms and a ‘pump park’ packed with bumps and bends for skateboarders.
South Hams Council’s executive committee is expected to approve the spending when they meet next week (Thursday July 18).
They will take £947,800 from so-called Section 106 funds, which are levied on developers when they build housing and other major construction projects. The money is then spent in nearby communities, with the aim of providing facilities not only for the local community but also for new residents.
Ivybridge Bowls Club stands to get £10,000 towards a new mower, water pop-up system and paving improvements while Ivybridge Cricket Club has put in for £200,000 to extend the existing clubhouse and changing facilities, replace an artificial wicket and improve drainage.
At Ivybridge Rugby Club, £150,000 will go towards floodlighting the training pitch and extending the clubhouse with extra changing facilities. Ivybridge Town Football Club wants to upgrade changing, catering and social facilities as well as upgrading its floodlights at a cost of £258,000.
Manstow Football Club is looking for £30,000 to improve car parking and provide a small clubhouse and changing facility while Skate South Devon is in line for £200,000 towards a pump park and associated community building at Filham Park.
South Devon Tennis Centre could receive £100,000 towards covering two external courts, replacing playing surfaces and carrying out renovations.
The council hopes the grants will allow the sports clubs to unlock more funding from other sources.
A report to the committee says: “The desired outcome is the provision of enhanced community sports facilities in the Ivybridge area to provide for both new and existing residents.”