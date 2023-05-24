MOVERS and groovers have been strutting their funky stuff in the world’s smallest disco to help those in food poverty.
Dancers have been paying a small donation for the privilege of shaking their hips in a disused red BT phone box which has been converted into a mini-disco in Kingsbridge.
The proceeds of all this swaying and grooving within a confined space have been donated to Kingsbridge Area Foodbank. Cllr Philip Cole the Mayor of Kingsbridge, has presented a cheque to the Mayor’s Charity for 2022/23 for £275 to Jackie Visser Chair of the Trustees of the Kingsbridge Area Foodbank.
Guests and visitors with disco fever were invited to pay £1 to hear a random disco track via the sound system installed in the phone box and move as rythmically as space allows to the flashing disco lights, admire themselves in the mirror-clad interior and enjoy the rotating glitter ball.
Foodbank Operations Manager Gerrie Messer said: ‘‘The food bank was started by a group of people from various churches back in 2012. We have around 40 volunteers in the building, 20 drivers and 20 for emergencies.”
The food bank receives donations from members of the public, from churches as well as both major supermarkets in the town.
They also purchase food at wholesale prices from Morrison’s giant distribution centre of the M5 at Bridgewater in Somerset. The delivery is made once every three weeks.
Their referrals come from a vast range of professional agencies including South Hams District Council, local town and parish councils, schools, health visitors, doctors, hospitals, drug and alcohol services and many more.
Gerrie continued: ‘In the last week alone we made deliveries to 165 different households and helped 380 people.’
If anyone donating money to Kingsbridge Food bank is a UK tax payer they are urged to complete a Gift Aid form.
This means the charity can claim a further 25 per cent of your donation value from the HMRC.
Food items donated by local people can be left in their collecting bins at Tesco’s, Morrison’s and Age Concern in Kingsbridge.
Long-lasting foods which are ideal for donating include baked beans, soup, tins, tinned vegetables, tinned tomatoes, tinned meat or fish, tinned fruit, rice, pasta, fruit juice/squash and baby food. The foodbank is looking for people who enjoy driving and/or shopping who want to help in their mission to distribute emergency food supplies to people in crisis in and around Kingsbridge.
Volunteers can help in collecting and organising the food and running the distribution point.