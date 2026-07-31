Residents in Ivybridge are being warned that upcoming mobile network upgrades could temporarily affect Freeview television reception in some homes.
The improvements, due to be carried out as part of work to boost mobile speed, performance and coverage, have a small chance of causing interference to television services received through an aerial, including Freeview, BT TV, TalkTalk TV and YouView.
People affected may notice intermittent sound, pixelated pictures or a complete loss of signal.
Support is available through Restore TV, a programme established to help viewers whose television reception is disrupted by mobile network upgrades. The service is delivered by Mova (Digital Mobile Spectrum Limited), which is owned by the UK's mobile network operators EE, Virgin Media O2 and Vodafone Three.
Ben Roome, chief executive of Restore TV, said: "Free-to-view TV matters to millions of people across the UK. Restore TV is here to make sure you can keep watching as mobile networks are improved.
"If you notice new interference, we can help fix it quickly and at no cost."
Restore TV offers free assistance, including filters where required, and provides additional support for people aged 75 or over, those who are registered blind or partially sighted, and people receiving certain disability-related benefits.
Cable and satellite television services, such as Sky and Virgin Media, are not affected. However, households using those services alongside Freeview through an aerial may still be eligible for a free Restore TV filter.
Homes are most likely to experience interference if they are in areas with weaker digital TV reception, use a signal booster or have an aerial close to a mobile phone mast.
The programme also offers support to landlords and property managers where communal television systems are affected.
Anyone experiencing new interference to their Freeview reception after the mobile upgrades can contact Restore TV for free assistance by calling 0808 13 13 800 or visiting the Restore TV website.
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