This year has meant an unusual problem though, herds of fallow deer: “The deer have been coming to eat everything we've watered and what we found this time more than in previous years is that the babies would pick at stuff and they would either spit it out or eat it but we're finding this year that all deer are pulling plants out and eating the roots to get the moisture and of course the top half of the plant shrivels up and dies so the judges this year have had to take that into consideration as well as the prolonged lack of rain,” Soraya explained.