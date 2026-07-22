A South Hams pet shelter is urging people to consider rehoming a large dog as it struggles to cope with a worrying rise in unwanted bigger breeds.
The increase, combined with a spike in accidental litters and multi-pet households, is putting unrelenting pressure on Woodside Animal Welfare Sanctuary at Elfordleigh, which is encouraging people to get their pets spayed.
Some of the larger dogs have already spent more than 200 days in kennels with hardly any interest from potential adopters.
A further 40-plus large dogs are on the waiting list.
“On average, we will home 10 more small dogs than large ones,” Woodside manager Lisa Darcy said.
While some large dogs enjoy long walks and active lifestyles, others are content with moderate daily exercise and plenty of snuggle time.
Tank, a six-year-old Greyhound X Welsh Foxhound, is among the big dogs who’ve now spent more than six months at Woodside.
Lisa added: “This beautiful boy is a big softy who loves cuddles and will make the most loyal companion.
“Acey and Ninja are gorgeous greyhounds who arrived at the sanctuary last November and have had very little interest from potential adopters. “
“These gentle, laidback boys are typical of their breed. They are easy-going, affectionate and, despite common misconceptions, do not need lots of exercise.”
Also misunderstood is handsome Jago.
Due to his ears and tail being cropped, Cane Corso Jago looks quite scary.
However, appearances can be deceptive and two year old Jago, is a sweet-natured, sensitive soul who is easily frightened, according to sanctuary staff.
A more recent arrival, is Jeremy who was brought to Woodside with his sister when a change in their owner’s circumstances meant they could no longer care for them. Just one-years-old, Bull Lurcher Jeremy is a friendly dog who needs an owner who is strong enough to walk him.
A special home with experienced owners is needed for nine-year-old Malinois X Staffie Coco. Coco is a friendly girl who loves people but can be reactive to dogs out and about.
Lisa said food costs, vet bills and the practicalities of caring for a bigger breed were among the reasons why they are often harder to rehome.
For the charity, the space needed for bigger breeds plus the significant increase in time they usually spend at the sanctuary adds to the financial and logistical strain.
“The top three reasons why people are put off rehoming a big dog are a lack of space in their homes, although for breeds like greyhounds that can be a misconception; the costs, such as food and vet bills and the handling of large dogs,” Lisa said.
“Our waiting list typically mirrors our rehoming rates, so around one in every 10 dogs is small.
“That poses a physical problem for us because we need the space for these dogs to express their normal behaviours, and not all our kennels are designed for that.”
Woodside are encouraging people to get their pets neutered and are appealing for grants and contributions to be able to operate discounted rates for spaying and neutering.
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