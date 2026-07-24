HMS Raleigh Officer Cadets recently took part in a joint training exercise on Dartmoor Training Area alongside the dedicated volunteers of Dartmoor Rescue Group Plymouth.
The scenario involved three simulated casualties, testing emergency response and casualty management in a challenging moorland environment.
One casualty was suffering from heat exhaustion and was successfully self-extracted by Royal Navy personnel, demonstrating their incident response capabilities.
The remaining casualties, presenting with an acute asthma attack and a fractured femur, were evacuated from the moor by Dartmoor Rescue Group Plymouth.
Exercises like these are invaluable in strengthening interoperability between the Royal Navy and Mountain Rescue teams, allowing both organisations to share expertise, identify best practice and enhance their ability to respond effectively in real-world situations.e are a registered
Dartmoor Rescue Group Plymouth are all volunteers and recover fallen climbers from precipitous crags, find lost walkers and ensure injured and sick casualties are safely delivered into vital hospital care, regularly search for vulnerable adults, on and off Dartmoor, search river banks and swift water, undertake first aid training and develop our field trauma skills, maintain technical rope-work skills, search management skills, our base, equipment and vehicles.
Team members have to be capable of stretcher rescues involving carrying heavy casualties over long distances, often over boggy, steep and difficult terrain, in all weather conditions and at all times of the day and night fully kitted and with team equipment as well.
They train every week on or near Dartmoor and their rolling training programme covers: moorland and urban search techniques, river crossing and bank searching,rope and steep ground rescue, working with helicopters, first aid and navigation - both daytime and in the dark.
If you need assistance, Dial 999 or 112, ask for the Police and then Mountain Rescue.
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