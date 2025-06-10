Tickets are now on sale for a fantastic night of entertainment and fun at Modbury Memorial Hall on Saturday August 16 in aid of baby loss charity, Luna’s Fund.
The event will feature the debut performance in Modbury by soul singer Joanna Cooke, accompanied by her amazing partner, Nathan, on guitar.
Described by legendary Motown artist, Martha Reeves, as “The baby girl singing the blues", Joanna has earned millions of streams and Radio 1 airplay.
She’s supported Tom Jones, Paloma Faith, Jess Glynne and many more stars.
Accomplished musician Al Wallers will follow Joanna.
He’s appeared at many events and gigs around the South West and never fails to entertain with his irrepressible talent, playing a number of well-known hits.
One of the event organisers, Malc Collier, said: “We are delighted to bring Joanna and Al to Modbury to help raise money for a very special charity, that supports bereaved parents through their darkest days.
Luna’s Fund is a small independent charity that covers Devon and Cornwall and I’m hoping that the people of Modbury and the wider area, will come out to enjoy this fantastic event, while raising money for such a worthy cause.”
Tickets for this adult only event cost £15 and are available from Modbury Post Office or online at https://lunasfund.enthuse.com/pf/modbury-main-event-2025. The evening will include a cash bar and a raffle with a range of prizes. Doors open at 6.30 pm.
Luna's Fund is a baby loss and pregnancy after loss charity founded as a lasting memory to Luna Valentina Conroy, who was born sleeping in November 2017.
The charity offers a range of practical and emotional support to bereaved parents and expectant parents across Devon and Cornwall.
For further information about the charity, please email: [email protected] or text: WhatsApp 07498599888
