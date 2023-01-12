With an ageing population and an expanding population due to the development of housing sites such as Sherford and Saltram Meadow, local primary care provision in South West Devon is under pressure. The Government has committed to 6000 more GPs which means 50 million extra GP appointments. As this promise gets delivered, there is still a need to address a specific local challenge and ensure that NHS England and the local Clinical Commissioning Group work with healthcare professionals and other key stakeholders to ensure that the provision of primary healthcare matches need in Ivybridge, Plympton and Plymstock, ensuring that whether you live in a town, village, hamlet or within the city of Plymouth, you can access a GP and the healthcare you require. South West Devon MP Sir Gary Streeter said: “I will continue to work with all those who are responsible for providing primary care across South West Devon and put pressure on them to ensure provision matches demand. I will also champion innovative solutions to address the challenges and ensure what we move the healthcare care provision across the constituency forward.”