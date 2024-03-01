As spring gets closer, experts have offered up their advice on how to prepare your garden for the warmer months.
Your garden can offer up a sanctuary for yourself and your family, but it can also be an asset if you are thinking about selling your home.
Neil McKenzie, a home expert from Halton Stairlifts, explained how garden maintenance and planning can benefit your home and resale value.
He commented: “Early spring is a pivotal time for gardeners. By taking the right steps now, you can lay the foundation for a garden that's not only a personal retreat but also a valuable asset to your home.
“Whether you're working with your hands in the soil or planning from the comfort of your indoors, every action you take brings you closer to the lush, vibrant garden you'll enjoy all summer long.”
Neil offered up his advice on getting your garden ready for summer below.
Outdoor Garden Prep
Clean Up
Begin by clearing away winter debris. Remove any fallen branches, leaves, and other detritus that have accumulated over the colder months. This cleanup is essential for preventing pests and diseases and allows you to assess your garden's condition.
Soil Care
Test your soil's pH and nutrient levels. Early spring is the perfect time to amend your garden's soil with compost or other organic matter. A well-nourished soil base is crucial for healthy plant growth.
Pruning and Trimming
Prune dead or damaged branches from trees and shrubs. Early spring is ideal for this task, as plants are still dormant. Pruning encourages healthier growth and shapes your garden's overall aesthetic.
Plan Your Planting
Decide what you want to grow and where. Consider the sunlight, soil type, and water requirements of the plants. Early spring is a great time to start hardy annuals or perennials and to plan your vegetable garden layout.
Pest Control
Check for signs of pests or diseases and address them promptly. Early prevention can save you a lot of trouble later in the growing season.
Tool Maintenance
Ensure all your gardening tools are clean, sharp, and in good repair. Well-maintained tools make garden work more efficient and enjoyable.
Mulching
Once the soil has warmed, apply a layer of mulch to conserve moisture, suppress weeds, and improve soil quality.
Watering System
Check and prepare your irrigation system. Early spring is the time to repair any damages and set up your watering schedule for the upcoming growing season.
Indoor Garden Prep
If the early March weather isn't cooperating, Neil says that there are still plenty of productive ways to engage with your garden indoors.
Seed Starting
Start your seeds indoors. Use this time to germinate seeds in a controlled environment, giving your plants a head start on the growing season.
Garden Planning
Use this time to sketch out your garden layout or to research new plants you might want to introduce this year.
Tool Organisation
Organise your gardening tools and supplies. Ensure everything is clean, sorted, and ready to go when the weather improves.
Education
Dive into gardening books or online resources to learn new techniques or discover new plant varieties. Continuous learning can significantly enhance your gardening skills.
Houseplants
Don't forget about your indoor garden. Repot, trim, and tend to your houseplants, as they also contribute to your home's greenery and air quality.