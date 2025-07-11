This period cottage for sale is full of “rustic charm” and has character features throughout.

3 Rose Cottages, in Cornwood, is an attached cottage which comes with a “substantial” stone barn which could be converted into additional accommodation or a studio.

rose cottage
The living room. (Luscombe Maye )

Character features throughout the property include slate-tiled flooring, stripped wooden floorboards, exposed stonework and wooden lift-latch doors.

Inside, the entrance hall leads to the kitchen/dining room, with a range of wooden wall and base units with work surfaces over and a tiled backsplash.

rose cottage
The kitchen. (Luscombe Maye )

A wooden lift-latch door leads to the sitting room, which benefits from a feature fireplace with a wood burning stove on a granite mantel with natural stone surround and a feature reclaimed wood shelf above, in addition to exposed beams to the ceiling and slate tiled flooring.

Completing the ground floor is bedroom three, a dual aspect room fitted with a pedestal hand basin, while upstairs, there are two further bedrooms and the family bathroom.

rose cottage
One of the bedrooms. (Luscombe Maye )

Outside, the rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with a block paved patio adjoining the house, well stocked borders, and stone walled perimeters to create an attractive backdrop and provide a secluded space for al fresco dining and entertaining.

A stone barn situated at the end of the garden provides a space for storage and could lend itself to conversion into ancillary accommodation or a home office/studio, subject to the necessary consents.

The property is on the market with Luscombe Maye for a guide price of £230,000.

The agent said: “Located in this much sought-after moorland village, this attached period property seamlessly combines rustic charm with modern conveniences and is an ideal retreat for those seeking a peaceful and community-oriented environment.”