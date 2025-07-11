This period cottage for sale is full of “rustic charm” and has character features throughout.
3 Rose Cottages, in Cornwood, is an attached cottage which comes with a “substantial” stone barn which could be converted into additional accommodation or a studio.
Character features throughout the property include slate-tiled flooring, stripped wooden floorboards, exposed stonework and wooden lift-latch doors.
Inside, the entrance hall leads to the kitchen/dining room, with a range of wooden wall and base units with work surfaces over and a tiled backsplash.
A wooden lift-latch door leads to the sitting room, which benefits from a feature fireplace with a wood burning stove on a granite mantel with natural stone surround and a feature reclaimed wood shelf above, in addition to exposed beams to the ceiling and slate tiled flooring.
Completing the ground floor is bedroom three, a dual aspect room fitted with a pedestal hand basin, while upstairs, there are two further bedrooms and the family bathroom.
Outside, the rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with a block paved patio adjoining the house, well stocked borders, and stone walled perimeters to create an attractive backdrop and provide a secluded space for al fresco dining and entertaining.
A stone barn situated at the end of the garden provides a space for storage and could lend itself to conversion into ancillary accommodation or a home office/studio, subject to the necessary consents.
The property is on the market with Luscombe Maye for a guide price of £230,000.
The agent said: “Located in this much sought-after moorland village, this attached period property seamlessly combines rustic charm with modern conveniences and is an ideal retreat for those seeking a peaceful and community-oriented environment.”
