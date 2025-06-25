This “delightful” barn conversion for sale sits in a Grade II listed courtyard dating back to the 1800s.
Rockpool Cottage, in Noss Mayo, sits in the converted Rowden Court on the former Revelstoke estate.
The first Lord Revelstoke – Edward Baring of the Baring Brothers Bank - owned a 3,000 acre countryside estate, in which Rowden Court, originally a range of farmhouses, was included.
Rockpool Cottage is a mid-terraced cottage set within the conversion, and has been previously used as a holiday let.
The property, which is accessed from one of the sheltered inner courtyards, is arranged across three floors.
On the ground floor, there are three of the four bedrooms along with a family shower room.
Moving upstairs, the first floor makes up the primary living space, with an open-plan living room featuring a beamed ceiling and a feature fireplace.
As well as the living room, there is a modern kitchen with a raised breakfast bar, integrated appliances, and a stable door with stairs down to the courtyard.
On the top level of the house is the primary bedroom suite, which includes a walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite bathroom, along with vaulted ceilings and exposed beams.
As part of Rowden Court, Rockpool Cottage has access to several acres of lawns and landscaped gardens, as well as a private tennis court, a barbecue area, a communal games room and a laundry area.
The property is on the market with Luscombe Maye for a guide price of £450,000.
Kaitlyn Morton of Luscombe Maye commented: “Perfectly placed between the coastal path and the village of Noss Mayo and within walking distance of both, Rockpool Cottage is an outstandingly refurbished four-bedroom barn conversion within a Grade II listed courtyard complex.
“Set in pretty communal gardens with a tennis court, this property would make an ideal home for a busy person or couple, who would like a garden to enjoy without the hassle of maintaining it. Equally, because of its proximity to the local beaches and coastal path, Rowden Court is a popular holiday destination.
“Rowden Court was built in the 1870s by Lord Revelstoke, formerly Edward Baring of the Baring Brothers Bank, as part of his country estate and then converted in the late 1980s.”
