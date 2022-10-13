More green-fingered success for the South Hams
By Richard Harding | Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter |
@laughingradiodj[email protected]
Monday 17th October 2022 10:37 am
Woolwell in Bloom have won silver gilt in the Pennant category with Ivybridge close behind with silver.
The Woolwell Bloomers have now a new nickname of ‘Woolwell Garden Angels’.
Last week we reported on the success of Kingsbridge in the RHS Britain in Bloom Competition. The town won South West Gold, the Horticultural Excellence Award and Graham Price won the Community Champion Award.
The competition returned after a two-year break because of Covid and there were 46 community gardening groups from across Britain competing.
The environment was a big factor this year with sustainability and planet-friendly gardening encouraged.
