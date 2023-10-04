Over one hundred competitors took place in a Salcombe Sprint Triathlon to raise funds for Salcombe RNLI in the second event of its kind.
A spokesperson for Salcombe RNLI said: “The second Salcombe Sprint Triathlon, to raise funds for the Salcombe RNLI Lifeboats, was again well supported with over 100 competitors. After last year’s torrential rain, conditions were perfect with calm water for the swim and dry roads for the bike ride.
“Events like these would never happen without our RNLI team of volunteers who were up at dawn to get everything set up. And volunteers like crew member Imogen Yeoman, competing and coming in 4th (ladies position) overall.”
Philip Ward, fundraising chair for Salcombe RNLI, said: “Events like this, where our community, volunteers and local businesses come together to deliver a fun event to raise money for our Lifeboats is what RNLI fundraising is all about. Without people’s commitment and hard work at these events our dedicated volunteer Lifeboat Crews could not continue to save lives at sea.
“Which reminds me, a new series of Saving Lives at Sea starts this Thursday on the BBC2 8:00p.m.”
The event was organised by Toby Fellows of LetsGoVelo and sponsored by Salcombe Gin.
Imogen will once again be taking to the roads and water on October 8th in a ‘run-swim-run’ challenge. She will take part in the race in memory of her father and again to raise funds for Salcombe RNLI.
The Salcombe lifeboat team are entirely reliant on volunteers, and need as much help as they can muster to ensure they can continue their lifesaving work.
97% of the RNLI’s frontline lifesavers are volunteers, which includes over 5,700 volunteer lifeboat crew members at stations around the UK and Ireland.
The Salcombe institute are in desperate need of lifeboat crew members, which are at the heart of the charity, but there are other ways people get get involved, with a variety of roles in the RNLI that require volunteers.
Their shop, which is one of the way they raise money, needs people to help run it to raise funds for the charity. The RNLI also have face-to-face fundraisers which assist the RNLI by raising vital funds, through inspiring new supporters to donate. This will helps lifeboat crews and lifeguards to save every one they can. They also share advice that will help people stay safe in and by the water.
If you’d would like to get involved in fundraising events, please feel free to contact Philip Ward at [email protected]
Imogen’s Just Giving Page can be found here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/imogen-yeoman-1679735268025