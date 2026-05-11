A motorcyclist who was pulling wheelies on his motorbike moments before colliding with a war veteran has been jailed.
Jordan Goody, aged 26, of Higher Efford Road, Plymouth, was sentenced to six years in prison on May 8, after being found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.
During the trial, Plymouth Crown Court heard how on the evening of Monday, February, 5 2024, police were alerted to a collision on Beacon Park Road in Plymouth.
It was reported that a KTM motorbike had collided with a pedestrian and that the rider had left the scene.
Emergency services attended – where the 80-year-old pedestrian, local man and war veteran Dilwyn Durham, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.
Despite the efforts of medical staff, Mr Durham sadly died of his injuries three days later.
An investigation was immediately launched by the Force’s Roads Policing Team and Serious Collisions Unit, and Jordan Goody was identified as the rider and subsequently arrested.
Officers carried out numerous enquiries which placed Goody at the scene of the incident. Several eyewitnesses described how Goody had been pulling wheelies and overtaking cars moments before the collision.
Following public information, Goody was later identified, and the motorcycle was recovered from where it was hidden.
Goody was charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
He denied the offences but was found guilty by a jury on April 10 2026.
He was sentenced to six years in prison and handed a driving ban of six years, extended to nine years with an extended driving test requirement, to begin on release from prison.
Lead investigator Detective Sergeant Sam Pullen, of the Force’s Serious Collisions Investigation Unit, said: “While we welcome the sentence Goody has been served, no sentence will ever make up for his mindless actions on that day.
“Not only was Goody riding an off-road bike, but it also wasn’t insured or licensed and had no number plate.
“He left the scene of the collision with no regard for human life as Mr Durham lay dying on the road.
“Mr Durham was a much-loved local man who had also served in the war. He was walking to the local social club that day, unaware that this would be his last outing.
“Goody’s decision to drive in an incredibly dangerous manner saw one man lose his life, and left his family and friends heartbroken.
“I would like to thank the members of the public who did remain at the scene, who I know carry their own pain from witnessing the aftermath of that collision. I would also like to thank the community who came forward following appeals for information – your help was invaluable in securing today’s outcome.”
Devon and Cornwall Police would like to highlight the risks surrounding the unlawful and antisocial use of motorcycles and e-bikes and encourage the public to report any incidents to the police.
If you see someone using a vehicle recklessly or illegally, you can report it on their website or by calling 101.
If they are causing immediate danger, call 999.
You can also share information anonymously with Crimestoppers.
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