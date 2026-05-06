For Reds4Veds day this year Pete and James will be setting off to walk the length of Dartmoor in a day, starting at Okehampton and finishing at Ivybridge.
The 50k effort will be taking place on Friday, May 15.
They do a challenge every year to raise much needed funds and awareness for the charity and over the years have completed some strenuous hikes, most of them in the rain.
They would love to smash their target of £500 but appreciate any amount you can spare and say any messages of encouragement are always greatly appreciated too.
Annabelle's Challenge is the leading charity for vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (vascular EDS) in the UK and they are proud recipients of The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service.
At the heart of the charity is Annabelle who is the inspiration behind the challenge to provide education, research and support for patients and families affected by vascular EDS.
Annabelle, was diagnosed with vascular EDS at just three years old.
Her courage inspired her parents, Jared and Sarah Griffin, to take action.
In 2013, they founded Annabelle’s Challenge to ensure that no family facing this diagnosis would ever feel alone.
Vascular EDS (vEDS) is a rare connective tissue disorder that affects all tissues, arteries and internal organs making them extremely fragile.
Annabelle's Challenge is raising awareness of Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (vascular EDS) to the general public and medical profession to help aid an early diagnosis and prevent misdiagnosis of vascular EDS and to support patients and families who are affected by the condition.
To show your support, you are encouraged to put on the red and let the whole world know about Vascular EDS.
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