Devon Golf Captains have raised £947.50 for Dart RNLI’s new lifeboat station.
The society holds an annual dinner and the proceeds were shared between Dart RNLI Lifeboat and the Devon Air Ambulance.
Dave Smith, this year's captain of the captains, presented the cheque to Dart RNLI's fundraising chair John Butler outside the new station, which was recently officially opened by HRH The Princess Royal.
Dave said: “It's great to help a local charity.
“We have members all over Devon and the RNLI is such a worthy cause.”
John added: “We are so grateful to the Devon Golf Captains for their generosity.
“We are solely funded by donations so every contribution helps in our mission to save lives at sea.”
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