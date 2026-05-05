A Silent Auction has been organised in aid of Parish Church of St Peter & St Paul in Ermington.
The roof is sound, the gutters have been repaired and the clock was fully restored in 2018 including repainting and re-guilding the clock face and the installation of an automatic winding device and pendulum regulator.
The day-to-day running costs of this historic Grade 1 listed building are an ongoing responsibility.
They are looking for donations of good-quality items including ornaments, silverware, glassware, watches, clocks, unwanted gifts, costume jewellery books and more.
The event will be at Fawns Farm between 11.30am and 3.30pm on Saturday July 4.
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