The BBC Antiques Roadshow will be filming at Dartington Estate on Sunday, May 31.
Fiona Bruce and her team of experts will be on hand to give valuations and expert information.
The Dartington Estate will operate differently on the day:
It will be strictly ticketed with the filming areas located in the Courtyard, Private Garden, Great Hall and Great Lawn open only to those who have secured tickets in advance
There will be no tickets on the day so to avoid disappointment and help them manage site capacity the Dartington Estate asks that those who do not have a BBC ticket avoid visiting the Estate on Sunday May 31.
The Barn Cinema, White Hart pub and Elmhirst Heritage Centre will be closed. However, the Cider Press Centre, the Green Table Cafe and the Garden Cafe will operate as normal
Onsite car parks will be reserved for ticket holders attending the Antiques Roadshow event and these car parks will be managed by the BBC event team.
Parking for non-ticket holders will be limited and not guaranteed, however the wider Estate (outside of the filming areas mentioned above) will be open to walkers
Normal service resumes on Monday, June 1, when the site returns to normal.
Visitors bring along their possessions to be evaluated for authenticity and interest and an approximate valuation is given.
The production team selects the items whose appraisal is to be televised.
Often, the professional evaluators give a rather in-depth historical, craft, or artistic context to the item, adding a very strong cultural element to the show.
This increases the show's appeal to people interested in the study of the past or some particular crafts, or certain arts, regardless of the monetary value of the objects.
At the core, the focus of the production is on the interplay between the owner and the evaluator.
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