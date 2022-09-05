MP Anthony Mangnall comments on Liz Truss being named new PM
An announcement was made earlier this afternoon by Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the Conservative 1922 commitee, at the Queen Elizabeth II conference centre confirming Lizz Truss as the UKs new PM. Although not the ‘horse he backed’ MP Anthony Mangnall offers support to new PM through a period of challenges ‘unrivalled by anthing face by other predecessors.’
Subscribe newsletter
Prime Minister Truss has the unenviable task of facing a recession, a war and a cost-of-living crisis. The scale of these challenges is almost unrivalled by anything that her predecessors faced.
While I supported Rishi Sunak during the election campaign, I have worked closely with Liz Truss on foreign affairs, trade and agriculture matters. In those moments of engagement where we discussed issues such as completing trade deals or following through on our international development programmes, I found her to be open, engaged and across the details.
Liz has the ability to confound expectations and defy her detractors. Whether that comes in the form of signing new trade deals with Australia and New Zealand or bringing Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe safely home she listens and delivers.
So, while my horse might not have won, I will be supporting the new Prime Minister all the way as she rolls out new plans to help businesses and individuals weather the looming economic storm as well as restoring the public’s faith in politics and Westminster.
The coming months will not be easy but I am certain Britain will navigate through these choppy waters and deliver the growth and opportunity that people need across the country. It is only by pulling together we can help those most in need.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |