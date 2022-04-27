MP can’t forgive PM for misleading the Commons

Totnes MP Anthony Mangnall said he “cannot forgive” Boris Johnson for “misleading” the House of Commons over partygate, and supported the motion to refer the Prime Minister to the privileges committee.

Mr Johnson will face a parliamentary investigation into whether he lied in the Commons about parties held in Downing Street during lockdown.

The Labour motion passed without a vote after no objections were raised as Downing Street abandoned its mission to force Tory MPs to vote against it.

The investigation will look into whether Mr Johnson is in contempt of Parliament for misleading MPs by repeatedly denying his involvement in lockdown-busting parties at Number 10.

Local Conservative MP Anthony Mangnall has said he cannot forgive the Prime Minister for “misleading the House” and that he was supporting the motion.

The MP for Totnes told the Commons: “Every day that I see issues and rules broken in this place only reaffirms my belief that we have to stand up and make it clear that dishonesty, that inaction and misleading of the House cannot be tolerated from anyone.”

Anthony Mangnall MP ( . ) ( . )

He added: “I have to say that I welcome the motion. I will support it, and I look forward to the findings.

“I know that the Opposition will support the findings, whatever they may be, and I look forward to ensuring that those who come after the Prime Minister for many years to come will learn from this that the conventions of the House must be respected.”

The probe will not begin until police enquiries have concluded.

Tory MPs had initially been ordered to back a government amendment on the motion which would defer any decision on referring the matter to the committee until after the conclusion of the Met Police inquiry.

But in a U-turn shortly before the debate began, they were given a free vote.

Mr Johnson could receive multiple fines, having already been handed one fixed penalty notice for a gathering on his 56th birthday.

He is thought to have been at six of the 12 events currently under investigation by Scotland Yard.

Boris Johnson ( . ) ( . )

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said the “Prime Minister is leading the Conservative Party into the sewer.”

“This process that we are enacting today is only in place because the Prime Minister has failed to do the decent thing and resign,” she added.