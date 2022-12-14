A COMMUNITY charity has benefited from a £1,000 grant thanks to local MP Anthony Mangnall.
The Totnes MP nominated Dartmouth Community Chest for the National Grid Electricity Distribution’s Christmas Community Giving Campaign.
In response to the cost-of-living crisis, National Grid pledged £2.5 million to local charities this winter to support good causes across the South West, Midlands and South Wales. To ensure that support is well targeted, National Grid asked MPs to nominate two local charities to benefit from these community grants.
Dartmouth Community Chest’s services include a food pantry and food parcel delivery, while residents struggling with the cost of energy can take advantage of their warm space.
Regular services include support groups, youth nights and advice surgeries with organisations such as Citizens Advice and South West Water.
The MP also successfully nominated YES! In Brixham which provides help and support services for residents.
He said: “The news that these two fantastic local organisations are to receive funding from National Grid is very welcome. I called Dartmouth Community Chest and YES! Brixham to share the news of this grant funding and of course, both were also delighted.
“I nominated these charities to thank them for their tireless work in supporting our local communities. I am sure this funding will be gratefully received and will support both organisations as they continue to provide assistance to local people, including offering warm spaces this winter.
“There are of course many deserving organisations across Totnes and South Devon, and I will continue to keep them informed when I become aware of suitable grant funding opportunities.”