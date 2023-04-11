Totnes MP Anthony Mangnall is inviting people to a meeting with South West Water to discuss river pollution and other issues.

The event will take place in a Totnes town centre location on Thursday April 27.

People will be contacted on the day to confirm the exact location.

D﻿oors will open at 5pm and the meeting will start promptly at 5.30pm. No late entrances will be permitted.

Numbers are strictly limited and attendance will be on a first come first served basis.

A﻿ll event attendees must register their attendance in advance. Nobody will be permitted access without a ticket.

T﻿his meeting is only open to residents of the Totnes constituency.

Time will be limited so a﻿ttendees are encouraged to submit questions for South West Water in advance. Further meetings will be held in Kingsbridge and Dartmouth.

If you would like a ticket you can visit https://tinyurl.com/2p88jsu3