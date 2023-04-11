Totnes MP Anthony Mangnall is inviting people to a meeting with South West Water to discuss river pollution and other issues.
The event will take place in a Totnes town centre location on Thursday April 27.
People will be contacted on the day to confirm the exact location.
Doors will open at 5pm and the meeting will start promptly at 5.30pm. No late entrances will be permitted.
Numbers are strictly limited and attendance will be on a first come first served basis.
All event attendees must register their attendance in advance. Nobody will be permitted access without a ticket.
This meeting is only open to residents of the Totnes constituency.
Time will be limited so attendees are encouraged to submit questions for South West Water in advance. Further meetings will be held in Kingsbridge and Dartmouth.
If you would like a ticket you can visit https://tinyurl.com/2p88jsu3