Five years on from the Slapton Line being breached by ‘Storm Emma’ causing challenges for residents and businesses alike, Anthony Mangnall MP (Totnes and South Devon) is redoubling his efforts to find a solution to this ongoing issue.
Whilst time and tide cannot be stopped, work can be done to extend the life of this important road by allowing for alternative provisions to be put in place and for necessary studies on impact to take place.
Last week, Mr Mangnall met with Devon County Councillors and Slapton Parish Councillors at Slapton Sands to discuss what might be done to prevent the road from being breached again in the near future. The visit then moved on to Beesands, where a new style of rock armour is being trialled and is working well to date. All those at the meeting agreed that there are two main areas where further intervention needs to take place and that, if approved, this rock armour could be a good solution.
The first steps are to update the Shoreline Management Plan so the reference is not just to ‘managed decline’, then to secure the funding required to implement this rock armour.
As support needs to be gained from key stakeholders, Mr Mangnall was pleased to host an extremely positive meeting with South Hams District Council on Wednesday 22nd February.
To add further to the campaign, Mr Mangnall took the opportunity to raise the issue during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday 22nd February, when Rishi Sunak MP confirmed that he would support Anthony in securing the ministerial meetings he needs to find a solution. Referring to Mr Mangnall as a fantastic campaigner and advocate for his constituents, the Prime Minister acknowledged the frustration and concern this issue is causing the local community.
Friday sees the meeting of the Slapton Line Partnership after a yearlong break, giving local people, councillors and relevant organisations the chance to come together to discuss the issue. Mr Mangnall hopes this meeting will see all parties agree on a management strategy for this area and will allow him to approach Government with a set of asks.
Speaking after PMQ’s, Anthony Mangnall MP (Totnes and South Davon) said:“The Slapton Line is a vital link for many. We must ensure that we fully understand the potential economic, personal, cultural and historical impacts of losing this important road, and that we do everything in our power to keep it in place for as long as possible. I will continue to work with all key stakeholders to ensure a solution is found as soon as possible and that the correct infrastructure is built for when we can no longer hold back the tide.”