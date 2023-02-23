Last week, Mr Mangnall met with Devon County Councillors and Slapton Parish Councillors at Slapton Sands to discuss what might be done to prevent the road from being breached again in the near future. The visit then moved on to Beesands, where a new style of rock armour is being trialled and is working well to date. All those at the meeting agreed that there are two main areas where further intervention needs to take place and that, if approved, this rock armour could be a good solution.