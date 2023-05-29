Anthony Mangnall MP (Totnes & South Devon) spoke in a Westminster Hall debate regarding the lack of provision of NHS dentists in South-West England.
Led by Chris Loder MP (West Dorset), the debate focused on the lack of NHS dentists and the resulting backlog of patients waiting for dental care. Mr Loder highlighted that the South-West region was recently rated fifth out of seven for adult NHS dental coverage, with only 35% of adults covered by access to essential dental services, which is below the national average.
Mr Mangnall spoke on behalf of the many residents of Totnes and South Devon who are experiencing difficulties when trying to access NHS dental care, with no dentists in the area currently taking on new NHS patients.
In his remarks, he called for measures including allowing dental therapists to take on additional responsibilities, encouraging graduates from nearby Peninsula Dental School to stay in the area, and ensuring the Government’s Dental Recovery Plan is published immediately.
Speaking after the debate, Mr Mangnall said “I hear from constituents on an almost daily basis who are in pain but are unable to see an NHS dentist. Having spoken to many of the dental practices in Totnes and South Devon, I understand the challenges they are facing and believe we need to be radical in our approach. I will continue to work with Devon and Cornwall MPs, Ministers and local dentists to ensure plans are put in place to improve services locally.”