South Devon MP Caroline Voaden has expressed relief over the decision by the NHS to not close inpatient beds at Totnes Community Hospital.
The Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust revealed plans to temporarily close all 16 inpatient beds at Totnes in a statement to this paper before making a U-turn just days later.
The initial plans sparked an angry response from residents on social media, with many fearing it could signal the permanent closure of the hospital.
Ms Voaden declined to comment at the time but issued a response after the plans were ditched, saying she was “relieved” at the news but “disappointed” at the way it had been leaked to the press.
She said: “I’m very relieved to hear that the ward at Totnes hospital won’t be closing this winter. I am, however, deeply disappointed that the prospect of this potentially happening leaked out to the public before the decision was made.
“Confidence in NHS provision is at a very low point right now, and this kind of episode only goes to heighten people’s fears about the stability of local services.”
She said it showed that the staffing crisis in the NHS was “desperate”, particularly in the South West.
“Attracting people to work in small community hospitals and out in the community is a significant challenge – made worse by woeful public transport which makes it impossible for people to travel for shift work.”
She added that the sector had still not recovered from Brexit, when thousands of health professional left the UK, and that low salaries in the care sector were making low skilled jobs such as working in a warehouse or supermarket more attractive.
In response, Ms Voaden called for “an urgent, cross-party conversation” on social care that would include “a real living wage” for care workers and invest in skills to encourage people to stay.