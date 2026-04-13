A Devon MP has described her ‘deep disappointment’ after councillors decided to lift a series of conditions imposed on the operators of a garage with a 24-hour alcohol licence.
“Totnes is not a 24-hour town,” said South Devon MP Caroline Voaden.
The town’s Morrisons filling station was granted its round-the-clock alcohol sales licence in 2024 despite a barrage of objections from local people.
Then, South Hams councillors insisted on a number of stringent conditions before allowing the 24-hour licence to the garage in Station Road, which is owned by the Motor Fuel Group (MFG).
Local police had no objections to the 2024 application, but objectors included the town council, the town’s street pastors and Ms Voaden.
One neighbour said the change would cause ‘untold nuisance’ and said the petrol station had become a gathering point when the pubs closed.
Another said: “There is no need for the sale of alcohol on a 24 hours basis, Totnes is not a metropolis, it is a rural town. We do not need nor wish for a thriving nightlife.”
The condition around the sale of alcohol through the night pay window was imposed after locals said noisy groups gathered there.
MFG was told it must not sell beer, lager, or cider with an ABV content of 6% or above, apart from craft and premium beers, and there must be no sales of alcohol through a night pay window.
The company was also told to invite its neighbours to a meeting at least quarterly. Now, however, the company has had the conditions lifted by the district council’s licensing committee.
“I am deeply disappointed by the decision to green-light unrestricted 24-hour alcohol sales,” said Ms Voaden.
“As concerned residents voiced months ago, Totnes is not a 24-hour town. The concerns underpinning the restrictions – such as public nuisance and crime and disorder – are as relevant today as when they were introduced.
“I have seen little to suggest these issues will not remerge and intensify following this decision.”
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