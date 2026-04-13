Investigations are underway into a major blaze at King Edward VI Community College in the early hours of Friday.
Firefighters from Totnes were called to the scene by numerous calls from the public around a quarter past midnight to be joined later by crews from Ashburton and Paignton.
On arrival they found a single-storey building used as a temporary classroom well alight.
At the height of the fire, crews used two hose reel jets, a main jet, and a CAFS (Compressed Air Foam System) jet, small tools and a thermal imaging camera (TIC) to bring the fire under control.
The crews returned to their stations at 4am and investigations are continuing.
If you have any information you can call the police on 101.
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