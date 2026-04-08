Andrea Saunders has retired as manager of Dartmouth Community Bookshop after more than 50 years in the book selling trade, celebrated with customers at the bookshop.
For many years Andrea was the manager of the much-loved Harbour Bookshop founded by Christopher Milne in the 1950s in Fairfax Place.
She moved there from the Totnes bookshop in 1985 until it sadly closed in 2011.
She joined the Dartmouth Community Bookshop set up to fill the gap as a not-for-profit enterprise with community support, celebrating the connection with all things Winnie the Pooh.
The bookshop moved from Higher Street to 9A Foss Street two years ago and is described as a ‘not-for-profit community benefit society’ supported by a group of enthusiastic volunteers.
Andrea has built a loyal following over the years, with customers valuing her experience and knowledge of the book trade. She even worked briefly with Christopher Milne himself. “He was very shy and told me that if anyone came in looking for him to say he was out,” she said. “He fell out with his father after the war and came to Dartmouth to escape London and his father.”
Andrea is well trained and took the Diploma in Bookselling which took her four or five years to complete: “It involved all aspects: the books themselves, publishing, display, how to treat customers, the cataloguing systems and as part of the course I was sent to Durham University, York Universities as well as London for a week each.
“There were tests so it was quite involved.”
An avid reader, she has a particular interest in historical fiction. “I especially like historical fiction and my favourite authors are Lucinda Riley, Santa Montefiore and Val Wood.
“I didn’t take history at school and I always felt I had missed out a bit and those authors are very good at drawing out the facts,” she said.
Technology is changing and these days many people read books on tablets or Kindles but Andrea says they don’t suit everyone: “I’ve spoken to many people who had Kindles but say they are going back to real books where you can turn the pages, smell the paper and that sort of thing.”
There’s one thing Andrea is going to especially miss: “I’m going to miss the customers most of all.
“Many have become friends over the years and I have served the parents, the children and in a few cases the grandchildren.
“I am going to continue as a volunteer one morning a week but I can see that expanding.”
Joint manager, India Jolly, joined the team in September last year and has been working with Andrea for several months, getting to know the shop and customers.
Tony Fyson, Chairman of the committee which runs the community bookshop said: “We are immensely grateful to Andrea for her expertise and commitment which has enabled us to continue the long tradition of a bookshop in Dartmouth and we wish her a long and happy retirement.”
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