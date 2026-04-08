Residents are being urged to have their say as South Hams District Council launches a consultation on a new heritage plan for Dartmouth.
The council has published a draft Conservation Area Appraisal and Management Plan reviewing the town’s historic significance and proposing changes that could affect how homes, businesses and public spaces are managed in the future.
One of the most significant proposals is an expansion of the conservation area boundary. Areas including Sandquay Road, Mayors Avenue, Mount Boone, Townstal Hill, and Warfleet have been identified as potential additions due to their architectural or historic character.
If included, buildings in those areas would be subject to conservation area planning controls. That can mean stricter oversight of alterations such as extensions, cladding, satellite dishes or demolition, and additional protection for trees and historic features.
Planners say the move would help ensure future development respects the town’s character, particularly in areas with cohesive terraces, historic boundary walls and early twentieth-century villas.
The appraisal also identifies wider challenges affecting the town’s historic environment, including the gradual loss of traditional shopfronts, “unsympathetic” building materials, and street clutter such as excessive signage and poor paving.
The management plan proposes monitoring these issues more closely, auditing street furniture and improving the public realm to better reflect the town’s historic setting.
Once adopted, the document will become a “material consideration” in planning decisions, meaning future developments in the area will be assessed against its guidance.
Cllr David Hancock, South Hams District Council’s Executive Member for Planning, said: “Our historic towns and villages have provided the fabric of our communities for many hundreds of years and are renowned for their character.
“Dartmouth has a long and proud history. This is why we are keen to seek your views on how we can both protect our history while ensuring that our towns remain vibrant places long into the future.”
Residents can view the full proposal and submit comments via the South Hams District Council website before 26 April.
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