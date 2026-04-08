Dartmouth woman Cara Agates will be taking on the challenge of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in five months time.
She will be trekking through rainforest, moorland, and eventually snow to reach Uhuru Peak, the highest point in Africa.
It is to raise money for the British Heart Foundation, a charity that funds lifesaving research into heart disease.
Cara said: “I’m Dartmouth born and bred, just like my parents and grandparents before me.
“This town and its community mean the world to me, which is why I’m reaching out.
“Heart conditions have deeply affected my family, and this climb is my way of honouring those we’ve lost and helping protect other families from going through the same pain.
“If heart disease has ever touched your family, you’ll know how important this cause is.”
Kilimanjaro is one of the most challenging charity treks at altitude, climbing one of the most impressive mountains in the world.
The climb is approximately 68 km, almost 6000 metres above sea level and will take around seven days.
Cara added: “In 1996 our Dad suddenly passed away when I was just 14.
“He suffered a huge heart attack a week before his wedding day at the age of 53.
“My Grandad also suffered a huge heart attack at the age of 56.
“He was resuscitated and survived but unfortunately was never the same and had to be cared for until he passed away in 2003 at the age of 66.
“In 2019 my amazing uncle Mike suddenly passed away at the age of 53.
“He had an undiagnosed heart condition.
“When I asked him to walk me down the aisle, it was one of the most emotional and happy times of my life, it was so important to me for my uncle Mike to give me away.
“Tragically this never happened.”
“My big bro Jamie at the age of 46 ended up needing a triple bypass- an operation that would save his life. “
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